In India's Gujarat, three officers of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) were killed on Sunday (Jan 5) afternoon after a helicopter crashed during landing at the Porbandar airport.

The accident happened at noon, around 12:10 pm, said Porbandar Superintendent of Police Bhagirathsinh Jadeja in a statement.

What happened?

At around 12:10 pm IST (6:40 am GMT) a helicopter with three Indian Coast Guard crew members crashed. The aircraft, a Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) was undertaking a routine sortie when it crashed.

#BREAKING | Indian Coast Guard Advanced Light Helicopter ALH) Dhruv crashes in India's Gujarat during a routine sortie. #GujaratHelicopterCrash pic.twitter.com/6HIUOONkCY — WION (@WIONews) January 5, 2025

The three crew members, suffering from severe burns, were quickly taken to a Porbandar hospital after being extracted from the helicopter, he stated.

According to Inspector Rajesh Kanmiya of Kamala Baug police station, due to their severe injuries, all three ICG crew members perished at the hospital.

