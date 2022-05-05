Indian army's outgoing GOC says 'not a Kashmir problem, but a problem in Kashmir', wrong terminology maligns

Indian Army's outgoing General-Officer-Commanding (GoC) 15 Corps Lt Gen D P Pandey today said that there is a threat to Amarnath Yatra, but countermeasures are in place. He also added that he had joined the ‘philosophy of breaking the cycle of violence in Kashmir’ and had succeeded.

''We hear a number of people talking about the Kashmir problem all the time. I believe it's not a Kashmir problem, but a problem in Kashmir. The wrong terminology if used maligns the land and people of the land and so is true about Kashmir. Although there would be some people who won’t be happy with the peaceful atmosphere, and they will keep on trying new methods to disrupt it. There is hope on the horizon. Many areas are back as economic hubs and Kashmiris are being a part of these opportunities.'' said GoC 15 Corps Lt Gen D P Pandey.

The Indian army GOC also said that while terrorists are being killed in encounters, they are also ensuring that local youth who have joined terror groups are given a chance to surrender. He said over 100 youth were brought back to the mainstream who had gone to join the terror ranks.

The GOC also spoke about the American weapon left in Afghanistan making their way to the Kashmir region. He said ''We have surely found equipment and especially night sights and some other equipment which has got the stamp of foreign make. The numbers are not so much to be alarmed about. Our challenge has been armour piercing bullets which have now been used in the last one year, we have taken adequate measures to counter such challenges. ''

While the situation on the Line of Control is peaceful, the Indian army GoC says that they expected the rise in infiltration attempts after Eid and still are watching the situation.

''There was only one credible attempt made around January and then there were some half-hearted Infiltration attempts. I was looking maybe after Eid; these attempts will start manifesting and I would rather wait and watch before making a confirmation. The numbers have reduced. Traditionally these are the times when infiltration increases, and we are quite alert on the border to ward them off'' said GoC 15 Corps Lt Gen D P Pandey.

The Indian army has also said that hybrid terrorists are no more a challenge in the Kashmir region.

