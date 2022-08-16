Indian Army finds mortal remains of soldier who went missing during ‘Meghdoot Operation’ in 1984

The mortal remains of a soldier who went missing in 1984 during an army operation in Siachen have been found after 38 years, as per the Indian Army’s Northern Command, which announced the finding on Monday (August 15).

The Northern Command of the Indian Army stated in a tweet that the soldier went missing on May 29, 1984. The Indian Army stated that the late soldier was identified with the help of an identification disc, containing the soldier’s army number and more details were recovered from the official records.

LNk (Late) Chander Shekhar was identified with the help of the identification disk bearing his Army number which was entangled along with the mortal remains; further details were recovered from official Army records.

As per the Army’s records, a late soldier was sent for Operation Meghdoot at Gyongla Glacier in the year 1984. The Indian Army stated, "The Northern Army Commander, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi and all ranks salute LNk (Late) Chander Shekhar who made the supreme sacrifice while being deployed for Operation Meghdoot at Gyongla Glacier in 1984; mortal remains will be handed over to the family shortly," ANI reported.

Operation Meghdoot was launched on April 13, 1984, 38 years ago when a military conflict was initiated to seize the Siachen Glacier in Jammu and Kashmir. This operation was distinctive as it was the first to be launched from the highest battleground in the world. However, the Indian troops were able to take control of the entire Siachen Glacier.

India and Pakistan have been at war with each other on and off since 1984, with Siachen serving as the highest battleground between the countries. Both nations keep a constant military presence in the area.

More than 2,000 soldiers have lost their lives in this hostile environment, mostly due to weather extremes and natural hazards of mountain combat.

