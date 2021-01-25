Indian Army earns praise after helping woman, newborn reach home in 'knee-deep' snow

Known for its valour on the battlefield and border areas, among others to keep the country safe, the Indian Army has yet again given the countrymen a reason to celebrate their bravery.

Recently, the Indian Army soldiers were seen carrying a woman on a stretcher as she was stuck in a hospital after giving birth in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army's Chinar Corps posted the video of the incident in which a group of security personnel was seen carrying the woman who was lying in a stretch amid heavy snowfall.

It said that the army men carried the wife and newborn of Farooq Khasana of Dardpura, Lolab for six km in "knee-deep snow" and safely dropped them to their home in Kupwara.

"#IndianArmy soldiers carried the wife and newborn of Farooq Khasana of Dardpura, Lolab, for 6km in knee-deep snow & safely rescued them to their home," the Chinar Corps said in a tweet.

News agency ANI reported that the woman gave birth on January 23 but they got stranded due to the heavy rainfall.

The gesture by the Indian bravehearts won hearts on social media with several people saying that they are "proud" of them and offering them a "salute".

A few weeks ago, in a similar incident, Indian Army soldiers were seen helping a pregnant woman reach the hospital due to persistent snowfall in Kupwara.

