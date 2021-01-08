Watch: Indian Army troops carry pregnant woman to hospital in knee-deep snow in Kashmir

Soldiers of Indian Army at Karalpura in Kupwara have earned applause online for helping a pregnant woman reach hospital on time for the delivery even as Kashmir remained cut off from the country due to heavy snowfall.

The heavy snowfall has thrown life out of gear across Kashmir Valley this week.

The woman gave birth to a boy at the Karalpura hospital.

Late on Tuesday, the Company Operating Base at Karalpura in Kupwara received a distress call from Manzoor Ahmed Sheikh saying that informed that his wife Shabnam Begum is undergoing labour pain and needs to be evacuated to the hospital immediately.

Also, due to heavy snowfall and inclement weather, neither community health service vehicle nor civil transport was available and the same was possible only after the snow was cleared from the road.

Heavy snow in Kashmir brings unprecedented challenges for citizens, especially in higher reaches. Watch the Soldier & Awam fighting it out together by evacuating a patient to the nearest PHC for medical treatment. #ArmyForAwam#AmanHaiMuqam pic.twitter.com/DBXPhhh0RP — PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence (@proudhampur) January 7, 2021 ×

Understanding the gravity of the situation and the plight of the family, the army troops at Karalpura along with battlefield nursing assistant and medical comforts, reached the spot on time.

The troops escorted the woman and the family for about 2 km in knee-deep snow till the road head, from where she was taken to Karalpura hospital. On reaching the hospital the woman was immediately attended to by the medical staffs which were coordinated beforehand by the Army with the civil administration.

"The family and the civil administration thanked the unit for its humanitarian efforts and recognised the Army as the true friend of Awam at the time of distress. The father came to the Company Operating Base to distribute sweets to all troops after being blessed with a boy," the force said.

The force so far has evacuated more than two dozen pregnant women from the snow-bound areas in Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies)