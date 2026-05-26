/Indian army commander hails 'brotherhood' in Sri Lanka relief efforts after Cyclone Ditwah

In the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah, which battered Sri Lanka in late November 2025, Lieutenant Colonel Anuj Singh of the Indian Army's Engineer Task Force has spoken warmly of the swift humanitarian mission that helped restore vital connections in the island nation. Operation Sagar Bandhu, launched by India as the first responder, saw Indian forces airlifted into disaster zones to tackle widespread destruction.

Bridges were washed away, roads severed by landslides, and communities isolated as heavy rains and flooding cut off access to schools, medical help, and relief supplies. Speaking to WION, Lt Col Singh described the challenges on the ground.

"The entire country was severely affected," he recalled. Isolated locations, inaccessible approaches, landslide-prone areas, and heavy inundations complicated efforts. Yet, rigorous training, clear planning, and coordination enabled rapid action. The task force focused on restoring lines of communication, a lifeline for affected residents.

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A key element was the deployment of Bailey bridges airlifted from India via C-17 Globemaster aircraft. "We carried out detailed reconnaissance, made a plan for the launch of the bridges, and restored connectivity," Singh explained.

These modular structures were erected swiftly, often in compressed timelines, reopening roads for schoolchildren, the elderly, medical access, and relief delivery. The operation exemplified Indo-Sri Lankan cooperation.

Indian engineers worked "shoulder to shoulder" with Sri Lankan Army counterparts and local authorities. "This stands out as the testimony of mutual trust and brotherhood camaraderie between the two nations," Singh noted.

Local resources and support proved invaluable in planning and execution. Local populations responded with overwhelming gratitude. "We received very warm and encouraging support," the commander said.

Residents expressed thanks through small gestures as normal life resumed. Children returned to school, families accessed medical care, and relief materials reached those in need. Many appreciated India's timely intervention during a time of "massive distress."