The Minister of External Affairs of India, S. Jaishankar, said on Tuesday (May 26) that in the coming days, the Indo-Pacific will become even more important to the world. Addressing a press conference after the Quad Foreign Ministers meeting, Jaishankar said that the discussions were primarily focused on the Indo-Pacific and that the maritime domain has seen a steady expansion of collaboration.

“We spent some time on the question of safe and unimpeded maritime commerce, and reaffirmed the significance of scrupulously observing international law,” the Indian minister added. The ministers also devoted their time to discussing the threat of terrorism. “Nations subject to terrorist attacks have the right to defend themselves," said Jaishankar.

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Meanwhile, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said that the Indo-Pacific region is facing acute economic stress. “We recognise the efforts of Secretary Rubio towards a diplomatic resolution to ensure that the freedom of navigation is restored," she said.

'Countries that are about a 3rd of world's GDP'

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the Quad as a grouping representing “about a third of the world’s GDP” and nearly two billion people, as the four Indo-Pacific democracies unveiled a series of initiatives on maritime security, port infrastructure and critical minerals cooperation. Speaking after the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi hosted by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Rubio said the Quad was evolving into an action-oriented partnership focused on “real concrete achievables”.

He announced the launch of the Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Cooperation Initiative to strengthen information sharing and expand maritime domain awareness capabilities across the region. Rubio also confirmed plans for a Quad-backed port infrastructure project in Fiji to address insufficient port capacity in Pacific Island nations, marking the first such joint initiative by the grouping.

On economic security, Rubio unveiled the Quad Critical Minerals Framework aimed at coordinating investments, strengthening mining and processing capabilities, and securing supply chains. Stressing the strategic importance of the Indo-Pacific, he noted that nearly 60 per cent of global maritime trade passes through the region and said the Quad’s collective agenda had become even more relevant amid recent global developments.

‘There must be zero tolerance for terrorism’

Jaishankar further said that the four maritime democracies exchanged views on deepening cooperation in surveillance, logistics networks, undersea cables, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, as well as maritime domain awareness. He stressed the importance of “safe and unimpeded maritime commerce” and called for strict observance of international law. Highlighting the Quad nations as market economies, Jaishankar said discussions also centred on strengthening supply chains, promoting trusted technologies and enhancing production capacities amid ongoing concerns over energy and fertiliser availability.