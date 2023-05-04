Indian Army chopper with 3 onboard crashes in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district

An Indian Army chopper was crashed in Kishtwar District of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, as per India Today. The incident purportedly took place near Machhna village in the district's Marwah tehsil. At least three people were onboard the chopper when the crash took place.

A search and rescue operation has been launched. Reports citing sources suggest the pilots of the chopper sustained injuries however they are safe. “One Army AHL Dhruv helicopter crashed near Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir today. Pilots have suffered injuries but are safe," reported said citing sources.

After being washed away after the crash, the remains of the chopper were found in the Marusudar River, which flows throw Marwah-Dachhan in the Kishtwar district.

The chopper crash that came down was an advanced light helicopter (ALH) Dhruv.

The Udhampur-based Northern Command purportedly said in an official statement, “At about 1115 hours on 04 May 2023, an Army Aviation ALH Dhruv helicopter on an operational mission made a precautionary landing on the banks of Marua river in the Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir."

The Indian Army said that a court of inquiry has been ordered. Any further details into the incident are still awaited.

The cause for the chopper crash was a technical fault reported during the flight. The pilot reported the fault to the Air Traffic Controller (ATC). Later, as per procedure they made a precautionary landing, the Army added.