Indian and Chinese foreign ministers to be face-to-face 3 times in Moscow

India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar & Chinese Foreign minister Wang Yi will be face-to-face 3 times on Thursday in Moscow. This amidst growing Line of Actual Control (LAC) row in Eastern Ladakh between the two Asian neighbors.

Both ministers will be face-to-face first at Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Foreign Ministers Meet that starts at 12.30 pm IST. It will be followed by the meet of the Indian, Russian & Chinese foreign ministers. This will be followed by late evening bilateral meet between Indian and Chinese foreign ministers, which will be the first in-person meet since the LAC issue began in May.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said, "Foreign Minister Wang will also hold bilateral meetings with foreign ministers of relevant member states and attend the China-Russia-India foreign ministers' luncheon."

Both foreign ministers had spoken to each other after the Galwan incident that took place in June in which India lost 20 of its soldiers. China also suffered casualty but never came out with the figures.

During that conversation, the Indian side had told China that, "Chinese side took pre-meditated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties", Ministry of External Affairs readout said.

The fresh meet between the foreign ministers is coming days after the Chinese side tried to indulge in provocative action at the LAC again.

