Indian-Americans taking over the country, Biden jokes with NASA's Swati Mohan

US President Joe Biden while congratulating the team of NASA scientists over a virtual interaction said that Indian-Americans are taking over the United States.

Watch:

The US president made the remark while speaking to Indian-American scientist Swati Mohan who had led the guidance, navigation and control operations of NASA's Mars 2020 mission.

During the interaction, Swati Mohan told Biden: "I'm doing very well, Mr President thank you for taking the time to speak with us," to which the US president responded: "Are you kidding me? what an honour this is. This is an incredible honour and it's amazing. Indian-Americans are taking over the country: you, my vice president, my speechwriter Vinay [White House director of speechwriting Vinay Reddy], I tell you what but thank you, you guys are incredible."

Biden also referred to a large number of people from the Indian-American community getting a place in his administration.

Biden has appointed at least 55 Indian-Americans to key leadership positions in his administration with nearly half of them women and a sizable number of them working in the White House.