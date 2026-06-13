/Indian ambassador to China visits Tibet to review Kailash Manasarovar Yatra preparations

India’s newly appointed Ambassador to China, Vikram Doraiswami, travelled to Tibet to review preparations for the upcoming Kailash Manasarovar Yatra and engage with regional authorities. The visit marks his first official trip to Tibet since assuming charge as ambassador in May.

According to the Indian Embassy, Doraiswami and members of the diplomatic mission arrived in Lhasa on Thursday (Jun 11). During the visit, they are assessing arrangements put in place by local authorities ahead of the arrival of Indian pilgrims later this month.

The ambassador held discussions with Zhao Peng, Vice Chairman of the Tibet Autonomous Region, who briefed the Indian delegation on infrastructure, logistics and other facilities being prepared for the pilgrimage. Zhao also hosted a dinner for the visiting delegation.

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Since taking up his diplomatic assignment last month, Doraiswami has been actively engaging with senior Chinese officials on a range of bilateral matters, reflecting the gradual improvement in ties between the two countries.

The Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, organised by the Ministry of External Affairs, remained suspended for several years. The pilgrimage was first halted in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and later remained on hold amid the prolonged military standoff between India and China along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

The pilgrimage resumed last year after Indian devotees were once again allowed to travel to the sacred Manasarovar region following a gap of five years.