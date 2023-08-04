India: Woman dies after lift's free fall from 8 floors at high-rise residential complex

A distressing incident occurred as a 73-year-old woman lost her life on Thursday (August 3), potentially due to cardiac arrest, when a lift cable snapped in a high-rise housing complex in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The incident resulted in a sudden free fall of the lift between several floors, and although the lift did not hit the ground, the elderly woman who was alone in the lift passed away.

Following the incident, she was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Despite medical efforts, she passed away approximately an hour after the incident occurred, as reported by PTI.

Medical findings and resuscitation efforts

Medical professionals noted injuries on the woman's head and elbows, likely caused by the impact of the fall.

The absence of a pulse and dilated eyelids upon her arrival at the hospital raised suspicions of a possible cardiac arrest due to the sudden trauma.

Although medical teams worked diligently to revive her, their attempts were unsuccessful in saving her life.

Community outcry and calls for improved management

The tragic incident prompted a strong reaction from the residents of the Paras Tierra complex.

Many gathered to protest and voice concerns regarding the incident and the overall maintenance of essential services within the complex.

The incident highlights the critical importance of ensuring the proper functioning and safety of facilities like lifts, which are integral to the well-being of residents.

As investigations continue, the incident underscores the necessity for comprehensive oversight and diligent upkeep to safeguard the lives of residents.