India welcomes preliminary results of Afghanistan presidential election

The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday welcomed the preliminary results of Afghanistan presidential elections. The ministry also assured India's support to the neighbouring country in its fight to terrorism.

The ministry, in an official statement, said, "we hope that the Afghan leaders and other stakeholders will work together to further strengthen the democratic polity and to fight the serious challenges of terrorism facing the country."

"India remains committed to working with the people and Government of Afghanistan in its fight against terrorism and its pursuit of socio-economic development," the official statement read.

After nearly three months of Afghanistan Presidential vote, Independent Election Commission on Sunday announced preliminary results in which Ashraf Ghani secured a victory with 50.64 per cent votes.

Meanwhile, the opposition leader and currently the Chief Executive Officer of Afghanistan scored 39.52 per cent votes.

Millions of people in Afghanistan braved persistent threats from the Taliban and cast their votes in September.

However, the elections were marred by low voter turnout, logistical issues, and fraud allegations and attacks by the Taliban.



