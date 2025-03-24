There has been intense debate in India on Grok 3, the sharp-tongued AI chatbot of Elon Musk's social media platform X, which has been churning out answers to controversial and often politically sensitive questions. Depending on their political leanings, both the right-wing and left-wing observers and politicians have been interpreting Grok 3's responses to suit their narratives.

Advertisment

Indian government sources told media that they have noted the abusive language used by Grok in some of the answers, which social media users shared widely in the last few days. Meanwhile, in a parallel yet separate development, X has filed a lawsuit against the Indian government over its content blocking and takedowns on the social media platform.

Trump backs Musk's claim of ‘white genocide’ in South Africa, Grok fact-check calls them out

So are Elon Musk's X and the Indian government on a collision course? Can India potentially ban Grok, which is currently integrated into the user interface of X?

Advertisment

Let us look at the key issues here.

First up, why is X suing the Indian government?

Please note that the current controversy over Grok is not directly mentioned in the court case involving X and the Indian government. The key contention in the lawsuit filed in March by X is what it claimed to be the unlawful expansion of the Indian government's censorship powers. The social media platform is alleging that the legal provisions used by the government to block its content are bypassing safeguards established under Indian law. More specifically, the lawsuit filed in the Karnataka High Court on March 5 alleged that the Indian Ministry of Information Technology is expanding its censorship authority in asking for takedowns for certain X posts. The X lawsuit questioned the use of Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act for content takedown orders, saying it bypasses the safeguards of Section 69A of the same act, which mandates judicial scrutiny and oversight for such actions.

Advertisment

The case is ongoing and a hearing is scheduled on March 27.

Bold, Blunt, and Banned? Grok’s Indian Journey Hangs in Balance

The issue is in the larger context of how the Indian government monitors online content. X contends that the new methods used by the government infringes upon constitutional rights, including freedom of speech and expression enshrined under Article 19(1)(a) of the Indian Constitution.

So what is Grok 3?

Grok is a chatbot and AI assistant developed by xAI, the artificial intelligence venture of Elon Musk's X. While it was already available on X, the bot exploded in popularity when Grok came out with its third version, Grok 3.

Its answers were unfiltered, and some were controversial.

Having fun asking questions to Grok? You may face criminal charges now

The bot responded with Hindi slang and abusive language while answering some questions related to Indian politicians and even Elon Musk himself. But in many cases, the bad language was in response to questions that themselves contained abuses. In short, it was a case of tit for tat.

Some of the Grok responses contained Hindi slang words commonly used as misogynistic insults, which raised eyebrows both regarding obscenity laws and cultural context of India.

Some of these interactions were posted on X (these become public only when the users share it on X, otherwise it's essentially a private interaction) and went viral.

Questions included those about Indian politicians, from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi.

What is the Indian government's stance on Grok? Will Grok be banned in India?

The information technology ministry is looking into Grok's use of abusive language, and hasn't made any comment on the political nature of its answers, or their accuracy. The Indian government is reportedly discussing with the relevant people of X on the issue.

At the time of writing this, a ban on Grok seems highly unlikely.

The IT ministry said it is engaging with X, and contrary to initial reports, made it clear that there was no formal notice or ban issued against X.

'In talks with X, Grok': Will India take action after Musk's X sues Modi govt over alleged censorship?

But the political ramifications of some of the answers could make the government think more deeply about a ban or restrictions on Grok in future.

There is also a view that some of the Grok answers could endanger India's national security, or law and order.

Some media reports said that those posing such inflammatory questions to Grok could face charges, along with X, but no such case has come up so far.

Is Grok banned or facing pressure in other countries?

At the time of writing this, Grok is facing scrutiny only in India, partly as a consequence of its sudden popularity. It has not been censored or criticised in other countries.

Under its new laws on artificial intelligence, the European Union has banned 'unacceptably risky' AI systems, though Grok itself is not named.



The current tussles involving X and the Indian government is of importance to Musk, as he is planning to launch his other businesses in India: the Starlink satellite internet service and Tesla electric vehicles. Issues related to Grok and X could potentially affect these ventures.