Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok has gained massive attention online since its launch. Internet users on social media platform X were seen asking not-so-normal questions to the chatbot. Some were seen asking questions on hypothetical situations, while others were seen interrogating on topics that are controversial in nature.

Advertisment

Also read: ‘Musk needs to step back’: Tesla backer says CEO must reduce Trump work amid protests, dropping shares

But now, the people who find it fun using the AI might face criminal charges.

This comes after Musk's X filed a lawsuit in India challenging the country's unlawful content regulation and arbitrary censorship. Now, if an internet user will pose questions to Grok that will lead to inflammatory responses, the user as well as the platform will face criminal action, Times of India (TOI) reported.

Advertisment

Also read: 'In talks with X, Grok': Will India take action after Musk's X sues Modi govt over alleged censorship?

Musk's X challenges Indian government

The social media platform challenged the Central government of India for the way it uses Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act (IT Act), claiming that the government authorities in India are bypassing proper legal procedures and setting up an illegal system to block content online.

Advertisment

Also read: Is Grok AI in trouble? Indian govt in touch with Elon Musk's X over chatbot's witty-abusive answers

X accused the Indian government led by Narendra Modi of undermining free expression online.

X's petition, hearing for which is scheduled for March 27, is seeking a declaration to the effect that Section 79(3)(b) of the Indian constitution does not give power to a government in the nation to block information posted on the social media platform.

Also read: Trump promises Zelensky he'll bring home Ukrainian children abducted by Russia—Ironically, Musk's cuts make it harder

(With inputs from agencies)