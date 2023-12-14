India: UP woman who was shot by cop inside police station succumbs to injuries

A woman from Uttar Pradesh (UP) who was alleged to be accidentally shot by a cop inside a police station has died during her treatment.

The deceased, identified as Ishrat Jahan, was admitted at JN Hospital of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) after a sub-inspector named Manoj Kumar Sharma accidentally shot the 51-year-old woman in the head while cleaning the rifle on December 8.

The woman was at the police to get her passport verification done.

Accused cop still on the run

The cop, however, immediately fled from the scene, and is yet to be caught. Police have issued a non-bailable warrant against him and placed a bounty of Rs. 20,000 ($239) on his head.

The woman's son, however, has claimed in his complaint that the cop shot his mother deliberately in a fit of rage after asking Ishrat to demand the verification process done to be fast.

A CCTV footage of the incident that was shared on social media showed Ishrat Nigar entering the police station with her son and waiting.



After a while, a police officer approached the accused cop, who was standing behind a desk, and handed over the loaded revolver. The sub-inspector then started to clean the pistol and accidentally fired a bullet at Nigar, causing her to fall to the ground.

Top police officer assures justice

A case has been also registered against the station-in-charge, Sudip, who has been sent to jail.

“The post mortem of deceased killed in unfortunate circumstances is being conducted by a panel of doctors. The legal procedure is on and Aligarh police expresss condolences to the family of the deceased. Law and order situation is under control,” Kalanidhi Naithani, the Senior Superintendent of Police at Aligarh, told Hindustan Times newspaper.

He assured the victim’s family of justice, and said that strict action will be taken against the accused police officers, and those found guilty will face severe penalties.