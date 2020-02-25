India, United States to sign a defence deal worth $3 billion 

India and the United States are likely to sign a defence deal worth $3 billion for the supply of choppers for the Indian Army and Navy.

President Trump spoke about the deals while addressing the "Namaste, Trump" event at a cricket stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

"I am pleased to announce that tomorrow our representatives will sign deals to sell over $3 billion, in the absolute finest state-of-the-art military helicopters and other equipment to the Indian armed forces," the US President had said. The two sides are also likely to sign deals on traditional energy, nuclear energy, homeland security, intellectual property rights and healthcare.

Trump will also hold restricted and then delegation-level bilateral talks with PM Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in the heart of Delhi. The US and India will sign agreements and then both leaders will make a joint statement.

Earlier today Trump received a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan.