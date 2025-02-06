Jammu and Kashmir Police has filed an FIR and urged locals to maintain peace after a Truck driver was killed in a firing incident in Sangrama area of North Kashmir's Baramulla district. The Indian army said that ''On 05 Feb 2025, based on a very specific intelligence input about the move of terrorists, a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was established by Security Forces. A suspicious speeding civil truck was spotted and When it was asked to stop, the truck didn't stop despite repeated warnings instead accelerated further while crossing the check post.''

According to the Indian Army, the soldiers pursued the vehicle for over 23 km but the driver didn't stop and the army men were forced to fire bullets aiming at tyres to deflate them which forced the vehicle to halt at Sangrama Chowk. Following a detailed search, the injured driver was immediately evacuated to GMC Baramulla by Security Forces where he was declared dead.

The fully loaded truck has been sent to the nearest police station. Detailed search of the truck in police custody is underway. According to Police sources, the deceased has been identified as Waseem Ahmad Mir, son of Abdul Majeed Mir, a resident of Goripora Bomai, Sopore.

''FIR has been registered in PS Baramulla. The truck has been moved to the nearest police station for thorough search. Postmortem proceedings have been initiated to ascertain the cause of death. We urge the public to maintain peace and refrain from spreading rumours or misinformation regarding this incident, '' said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The police said that a thorough investigation is underway, and all updates will be communicated through official channels. Any attempt to disrupt public order or spread false information will be dealt with strictly.