A twin-seater Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft crashed near Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday (Feb 6) while it was on a routine training sortie. 

According to the defence officials, a court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the crash. 

Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

There is also a single-seater version of the Mirage 2000. The multirole fighter jet Mirage 2000, built by France's Dassault Aviation, flew for the first time in 1978.

(With inputs from agencies)