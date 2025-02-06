In a shocking incident, a nurse in Karnataka has been suspended for using Fevikwik, a commercial adhesive, instead of stitches to treat a deep wound on a seven-year-old child’s cheek.

Advertisment

The incident came to light through a viral video recorded by the child’s parents. The video sparked widespread outrage and raised concerns about safety standards in public healthcare facilities.

Also read | Union Govt to approve new Income Tax Bill tomorrow: Everything to know

Nurse used adhesive

Advertisment

The incident occurred on January 14 when the 7-year-old Gurukrishna Annappa Hosamani suffered a deep leg and chin injury while playing. Upon being taken to Aduru Primary Health Centre, Nurse Jyothi applied Fevikwik and dressed the wound rather than providing appropriate medical treatment. The injury required three stitches, but the nurse used adhesive instead.

The nurse also claimed that Fevikwik was a better alternative as stitches could leave a permanent scar. She added that she would have referred them to another facility if the parents requested it.

Also read | Congress party’s priority is ‘family first’, for us its ‘Nation First, Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’: PM Modi

Advertisment

Parents file complaint

The child's parents recorded a video in which the nurse confidently justified her actions, insisting she had been following this practice for years. Disturbed by the incident, the parents filed a formal complaint, submitting the footage as evidence.

After the complaint, authorities initially transferred Jyoti to another healthcare facility—the Gutthal Health Institute in Haveri taluk—on February 3.

Health department suspends nurse

Later, the DHO acknowledged the complaint and ordered an investigation, but the nurse was not immediately put under suspension.

Also read | Indian Air Force's Mirage 2000 aircraft crashes near Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh

The lenient response triggered further public outrage, prompting higher officials to intervene.

Following a high-level meeting chaired by Karnataka’s Chief Secretary, the health department suspended the nurse after reviewing a preliminary report. A statement from the Commissioner's Office of Health and Family Welfare Services confirmed the suspension, clarifying that Fevikwik is not approved for medical use.

(With inputs from agencies)