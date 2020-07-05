India sees highest single-day jump of 24,850 COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 6,73,165

India has recorded its highest-ever single-day jump of 24,850 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

With these new cases, India`s coronavirus count now stands at 6,73,165 cases of which 2,44,814 patients are active cases. India`s cured/discharged patients crossed the 4 lakh mark with 4,09,082 patients cured/discharged and while one patient has migrated.

613 deaths due to coronavirus were reported in the country in the last 24 hours taking the death toll in the country to 19,268.

As per the Health Ministry, coronavirus cases in Maharashtra -- the worst affected state from the infection -- has breached the 2 lakh mark with 2,00,064 cases including 8,671 deaths.

Tamil Nadu has a total of 1,07,001 cases and 1,450 fatalities.

Delhi`s coronavirus tally nears the 1 lakh mark with 97,200 cases. 3,004 people have succumbed to the virus so far in the national capital. The total number of samples tested up to July 4 is 97,89,066 of which 2,48,934 samples were tested yesterday, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research on Sunday.