India seeking G20 consensus on fast extradition of economic offenders: Minister

India's Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday (August 11) that India is putting efforts in securing consensus among G20 nations against fugitive economic offenders so that there is a faster extradition and asset recovery. His words came ahead of the crucial G20 anti-corruption ministerial meeting in Kolkata on Saturday. Singh said that economic offences have been a problem faced by many, especially when offenders escape a country's jurisdiction.

"All countries are on the same page as far extradition of fugitive economic offenders and recovery of assets are concerned. But different laws of the member states pose a problem in this regard," said Singh, the Union Minister of State for Personnel.

He added that a consensus is already in the offing for collective and joint action to combat the menace. Deployment of sophisticated technologies is also being explored.

"India is seeking consensus among G20 nations against fugitive economic offenders to ensure faster extradition of fugitive economic offenders and recovery of assets, both domestically as well as abroad," the minister said.

Singh said that it was Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who presented a nine-point programme for action against fugitive economic offenders when he made an address at the G20 Summit in Argentina.

Importance of legal co-operation

PM Modi had highlighted importance of co-operation in legal processes like effective freezing of proceeds of crime, efficient repatriation of the proceeds of crime and early return of the offenders.

Minister of State Singh underlined that India had organised an event that explored G20's perspective on Synergising gender sensitivity with anti-corruption strategies. This meeting was organised on the sidelines of the second G20 ACWG meeting in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh in the month of May.

"The event saw the participation of high-level keynote speakers and governmental experts of G20 countries and international organisations," he said.

He referred to series of G20 meetings in various parts of the country including in Jammu and Kashmir and states in India's northeast.

He said that it gave India an opportunity to showcase its prowess in various sectors and also let it demonstrate the varied culture and diversity of India.

The third and final meeting of the G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group (ACWG) is being held from August 9 to 11 in Kolkata. Over 154 delegates from G20 members, 10 invitee countries and various international organisations are attending the meeting.

It will be followed by the G20 anti-corruption ministerial meeting on 12th August 2023, which will be chaired by Jitendra Singh. This will be the second-ever ministerial meeting of the G20 ACWG and the first in-person ACWG ministerial meeting.

