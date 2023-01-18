India: Security beefed up across Kashmir ahead of Republic Day; LoC on High alert

Security has been beefed up across the Kashmir valley ahead of Republic Day on January 26. The Border Security Forces (BSF) Inspector General, Ashok Yadav while interacting with the media said that not only has security been increased in the city but also along the Line of Control (LoC).

The vigilance in all the districts of the Kashmir valley has been increased along with the number of security personnel on the ground to keep a check. More barricades have also been put in place across the valley.

“There are two sides to it. One is the Line of Control, whenever there is a national day celebration in India, we beef up the security grid on the LoC. We have also increased the patrolling on the borders. A lot of our companies are involved in law and order also and we are very much alert, and we will make sure it goes smoothly," said Inspector General of BSF, Ashok Yadav.

The Border Security Force had organized a band show under the aegis of the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” programme. The Brass and Jazz Band of the BSF, Kashmir Frontier displayed a symphony of martial music at Nishat Bagh on the banks of the iconic Dal lake to spread a message of unity and solidarity among the people of Kashmir valley and to showcase the glorious history of BSF.

ALSO READ | Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists belonging to LeT killed in Budgam encounter

The visitors, tourists, locals and children witnessed and experienced the rich music and skilful play of the BSF Band and enjoyed it. The audience also liked the BSF song “Hum Seema Ke Prahari Hai” played by the Brass and Jazz Band in a wonderful tuning with heart-touching lyrics. IG of BSF Ashok Yadav said that the BSF displayed its band by playing patriotic songs, “There are many people here like locals and tourists. We want to recognise the contribution of every citizen.”

WATCH WION LIVE HERE