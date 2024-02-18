India says UN Security Council's permanent-five members override collective voice of 188 countries

India on Friday (Feb 16) questioned for how long the will of five permanent members of the powerful UN Security Council will continue to override the collective voice of the world organisation's 188 member states.

India's Permanent Representative at the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, speaking at the Inter-Governmental Negotiations (IGNs) on Security Council Reform on Friday, said that "equity" must be the cornerstone of global efforts to reform the 15-nation UN body.

Since 2008, the Inter-Governmental Negotiations (IGN) take place in the informal plenary of a session of the UN General Assembly to address the question of equitable representation and increase in the membership of the Security Council.

By their "informal" nature, the Inter-Governmental Negotiation (IGN) on UN Security Council reform does not have any draft text on the table to negotiate.

"Equity demands that every nation, irrespective of its size or power, be afforded an equal opportunity…to shape global decision-making," Kamboj said, adding that "Our question therefore is how much longer will the will of five members continue to override the collective voice of 188 member states?".

Kamboj noted that there are many fundamental issues in the discourse over UNSC reform but “the most fundamental is this question. Can we allow five permanent members, and we've all just agreed that this permanent category is not going to go away, to eternally override the collective voice of 188 member states?"

"This must change," she emphasised.

Kamboj's comment was a reference to the five permanent members of the Council - China, France, Russia, the UK and the US - whose exclusive veto rights have the power to impact decision-making in the Security Council on matters of maintenance of international peace and security. "How much longer, the will of 5 members will continue to override the collective will of 188 states, this much change", Indian Envoy to UN Ruchira kamboj @IndiaUNNewYork @ruchirakamboj as she pitches for UNSC reforms. pic.twitter.com/OdCBJcs9Al — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) February 17, 2024 × The Council's other 10 members are elected for two-year terms to the non-permanent category and they do not have veto powers.

India has been an eight-term elected member of the UN Security Council.

Kamboj also highlighted the need to redress "centuries of injustice".

"I think we might all broadly agree that the historical injustices perpetrated against the Global South can no longer be ignored," she said, adding that it is time to rectify these disparities by ensuring greater representation for regions like Asia, Latin America and Africa on the UN Security Council through reform in both permanent and non-permanent categories of membership.

"Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere," Kamboj said.

"Empowering nations from the Global South ensures that all perspectives are heard and respected, that a diversity and democracy of voices is brought to the table leading to more inclusive decision-making, a more inclusive Council to foster broader consensus and legitimacy in its decisions."

Kamboj highlighted New Delhi's example of "bold leadership" leading to change, exemplified by the inclusion of the African Union as a full member of the G20 during Delhi's presidency of the grouping of the world's wealthiest nations.

This, she said, serves as a powerful testament to the transformative power of political will. "India's proactive stance underscores that where there is determination, there is a path to meaningful reform that will ensure equity," she said.

Kamboj pointed out that expanding only in the non-permanent category of the Council will not solve the problem. "It will in fact not reform one category of the United Nations Security Council at all. And in fact will widen the difference between permanent and non-permanent members even more, thereby perpetuating inequities instead of removing these and further entrenching a dispensation that is no longer relevant to the current geopolitical context," she said.