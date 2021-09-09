India reports over 43,000 COVID-19 cases; 338 fatalities in 24 hours

India recorded 43,263 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,31,39,981, while the active cases increased to 3,93,614, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 4,41,749 with 338 fresh fatalities, according to the health ministry.

The active cases comprise 1.19 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.48 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 2,358 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. Less than 50,000 daily cases have been reported for 74 consecutive days.

As many as 18,17,639 tests were conducted on Wednesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 53,68,17,243.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 2.38 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for last 10 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.43 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 76 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,23,04,618, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.