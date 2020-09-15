India reports 83,809 new COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 49-lakh mark

India's novel coronavirus tally crossed 49 lakh on Tuesday with 83,809 new cases, while 38.59 lakh people have recuperated so far, taking the recovery rate to 78.28 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

The death toll rose to 80,776 with 1,054 more people succumbing to the infection. The case fatality rate stands at 1.64 per cent, according to the ministry data.

India's #COVID19 case tally crosses 49-lakh mark with a spike of 83,809 new cases & 1,054 deaths in last 24 hours.



The total case tally stands at 49,30,237 including 9,90,061 active cases, 38,59,400 cured/discharged/migrated & 80,776 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/il5RGbtiFG — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2020 ×

There are 9,90,061 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), comprising 20.08 per cent of the total 49,30,236 cases, it said.

#IndiaFightsCorona



India has consistently maintained a low & declining Case Fatality Rate (1.64%). This is lowest compared to global average of 3.2% and many countries.



The aim is to achieve a national CFR of less than 1%. Many States/UTs even today have CFR less than 1%. pic.twitter.com/vZVlV3TGn4 — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) September 15, 2020 ×

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 5.83 crore tests have been conducted so far and 10.73 lakh samples were tested on Monday.