India reports 3,324 new covid cases and 40 deaths

As per the data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday at 8 am, India recorded 3,324 covid cases in a day, bringing the overall covid cases to 4,30,79,188 and the number of active cases to 19,092.

The death toll rose to 5,23,843 with 40 fatalities, as reported by PTI.

These 40 deaths include 36 from Kerala, two from Karnataka and one each from Delhi and Maharashtra.

In the overall number of deaths reported across the country since the start of the pandemic, Maharashtra accounted for 1,47,843, Kerala 69,047, Karnataka 40,101, Uttar Pradesh 23,507, and West Bengal 21,201.

In the last 24 hours, the active covid cases caseload has grown by 403 new cases.

As per the ministry, the active cases made up 0.04 per cent of all the infections, whereas the national recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent. It further added that the daily positivity rate was 0.71 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.68 per cent.

Last year in May 2021, India's Covid tally reported stood at 4 lakh new cases and 3,500 deaths.

The total number of vaccination doses given out in the country as part of the state-wide COVID-19 vaccination efforts has surpassed 189.17 crores.

The health ministry said that more than 70 per cent of deaths are caused by comorbidities. It further said, “Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research.” And verifying data from each state.

(With inputs from agencies)