India records over 83,000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours; death toll rises over 90,000

India on Wednesday recorded 83,347 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours including 1,085 deaths.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country crossed crosses 5,646,011 including 9,68,377 active cases, the health ministry said.

The death toll due to the virus has crossed 90,020 in India, the government said.

The ministry of health & family welfare said that India's testing capacity has surged to more than 12 lakhs a day with over 6.5 crore total tests conducted across the country so far.

"Higher testing leads to early identification of positive cases," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Pune recorded 96 deaths and 3,291 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 2,57,797 including 5,870 deaths.

In Sikkim, there were 2,513 cases with 556 active cases. The death toll in the state has climbed to 4 in the state.

In Andaman and Nicobar, 18 new coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours with the total number of cases climbing to 3,691 incuding 52 deaths.