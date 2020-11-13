India records more than 44,000 Covid-19 cases; death toll stands at 128,668

India recorded 44,879 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours as it continues to witness less than 50,000 cases, but concerns remain in Delhi and adjoining regions.

As per the latest updates by the health ministry, India added 547 new fatalities, taking the death toll to 128,668 as the overall case tally stands at 8,728,795.

Also read | Major lasting health effects in Covid-19 patients after hospitalisation

The daily coronavirus figures in the country are on a decline, but national capital is seeing a record surge in cases due to worsening air quality and the arrival of festival season.

Also read | Ethnic minorities disproportionately contracted coronavirus: Study

Delhi's daily death toll rose to 104 on Thursday, its highest in more than five months.

The October-November period for the past few years has become a challenge for Delhi and its adjacent northern Indian regions as air quality becomes severe due to burning of farm residues and factors like industrial pollution, winters contribute to air pollution.

Meanwhile, 8,115,580 people have recuperated from the deadly virus in the country, pushing the overall recovery rate to 92.97 per cent.

Globally, there are 52,151,580 cases of Covid-19 and the death toll has risen to 1,285,160, as per an AFP tally updated at 1100 GMT on Thursday.