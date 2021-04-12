India records 170,000 new COVID-19 cases, overtakes Brazil as world's second worst-hit country

India has recorded a massive surge of 168,912 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this, India has once again taken its spot as the second-worst hit nation with 13,527,717 cases in total, according to the health ministry.

India also witnessed a grim record of fatalities due to covid-19 in a single day in 2021, which stood at 904. The death toll from the deadly infection stands at 170,209.



India has overtaken Brazil to become the second-most affected country globally by the coronavirus.

Maharashtra Sunday reported over 63,000 new coronavirus cases in its highest ever single-day surge along with 349 deaths. Delhi witnessed 10,732 cases, Mumbai 9,989, Pune 12,377 in the last 24 hours.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (3,343,951), Kerala (1,160,204), Karnataka (1,055,040), Tamil Nadu (926,816), and Andhra Pradesh (921,906).

Meanwhile, The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 135.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.93 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.



In its latest update on Monday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 135,855,351 and 2,934,981, respectively.

