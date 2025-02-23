Donald Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) announcement that it had "cancelled" USAID funding of "$21 million for voter turnout in India" stirred a massive storm, with the BJP accusing the opposition Congress of seeking external influence to sway India's electoral processes.

Advertisment

However, reports suggest that the money was actually sanctioned to Bangladesh and not India.

Also read | '$21 mn going to my friend PM Modi for voter turnout’ Trump’s third swipe on USAID

India or Bangladesh?

Advertisment

As per The Indian Express, the $21 million was sanctioned in 2022 as part of USAID’s political and civic engagement programs in Bangladesh.

Records accessed by the publication show that out of the total grant, $13.4 million has already been disbursed for "political and civic engagement" among Bangladeshi students in the run-up to the country's 2024 elections. This could potentially raise a question on the integrity of the 2024 Bangladesh elections, which happened seven months before the ouster of Sheikh Hasina.

Also read | 'Worrisome, concerning’: S Jaishankar expresses concern over ‘$21 million’ USAID row

Advertisment

Official open data source of US federal spending data shows that, since 2008, there has been no USAID-funded Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening (CEPPS) project in India.

At the heart of the controversy are two USAID grants listed by DOGE, both funnelled through the Washington-based Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening (CEPPS). One such grant, which totalled $22 million, was allocated to Moldova to support its "inclusive political process," a project that has been ongoing since 2016. However, the $21 million cited by Trump was earmarked for Bangladesh, not India.

Also read | 'Kickback Scheme': Trump criticises USAID funding to India, BJP targets Rahul Gandhi

The $21 million figure, cited by Musk's DOGE, matches an ongoing USAID grant to CEPPS. Federal Award Identification Number 72038822LA00001 made in July 2022 was sanctioned for Amar Vote Amar (My Vote is Mine), a project in Bangladesh, claims the reports.

Records show that it was meant to run for three years until July 2025, and $13.4 million of this grant has already been spent. It states that political research and opinion polling were also conducted as part of the program.

(With inputs from agencies)