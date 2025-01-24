The death toll in the blast that took place at the ordnance factory in the Jawahar Nagar area of Bhandara district in the western state of India's Maharashtra on Friday (Jan 24) has risen to eight, confirmed Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

"A big blast has occurred in the Ordnance Factory in Bhandara. In the incident, eight people have died and seven are injured, as per preliminary information," Gadkari said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Rescue teams including firefighters and ambulances have been deployed to the site. The explosion caused the roof of the factory to collapse, and earthmovers are currently working to remove the debris.

According to Collector Bhandara Sanjay Kolte, a total of fourteen people have been rescued so far.

VIDEO | Maharashtra: One person was killed in a blast at the ordnance factory in #Bhandara district. Search and rescue efforts are underway for 10 employees, police said.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/lvqyayeWDp — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 24, 2025

CM Devendra Fadnavis reacts

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid his heartfelt tributes to the person who lost his life in the incident.

“There are reports that 13 to 14 workers were trapped after the roof collapsed in the explosion in Ordanace factory in Bhandara district. According to the preliminary information received so far, unfortunately, one worker has died. 5 workers have been safely evacuated,” Fadnavis posted on X.

The state CM said that the district administration is involved in rescue operations in coordination with the defence forces.

“The District Collector and the Superintendent of Police are at the spot and all kinds of help are being provided. SDRF and Nagpur Municipal Corporation teams have also been called for rescue operations and they will arrive soon. The district administration is involved in rescue operations in coordination with the defence forces. Teams have also been kept ready for medical assistance. I pay my heartfelt tributes to the one person who has lost his life in the incident,” he wrote on X.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says rescue efforts are underway

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed his anguish over the incident saying that efforts are underway to assist those who are affected.

"Deeply saddened to know about the blast at Ordnance Factory at Bhandara, Maharashtra...The rescue teams are deployed at the site. All efforts are being made to assist those who are affected,” Singh wrote on X.

(With inputs from agencies)