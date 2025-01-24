After 13 people lost their lives in the Jalgaon train accident, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday (Jan 23) said that the incident occurred after rumours of fire in the train created panic among the travellers and as a result, people started jumping off the train and subsequently was hit by another speeding train.

Advertisment

Pawar stated that the rumour was spread by two persons Udhal Kumar and Vijay Kumar, when they heard a tea seller shouting about a fire in the bogie after which both of them panicked and subsequently people started jumping off the train to save themselves.

Speaking to reporters, Ajit Pawar said, "After the railway incident, the administration and other forces got active and started the relief and rescue operations... Udhal Kumar and Vijay Kumar from Shravasti were on the train... They were travelling in the general bogie and were sitting on the upper berth... One tea seller from the pantry shouted about a fire in the bogie, both of them heard that and panicked..."

"Some passengers jumped out of the moving train to save themselves from the fire... But the train was moving at a good speed so one of the people pulled the chain and the train stopped... Many passengers got off the train and started crossing the railway track... Another train, Karnataka Express came at a very high speed and hit the passengers who were crossing the railway track..." he added.

Advertisment

Also read | India | 'Does Modi-Shah want to play with Kejriwal’s life?' Atishi slams Punjab Police security withdrawal for Kejriwal

The Deputy CM further stated that a total of 10 deceased have been identified from the 13 killed while the three deceased are yet to be identified. The total number of injured individuals is 10, out of which 8 are males while two are female and are undergoing treatment at Civil Hospital in Jalgaon.

Maharashtra Deputy CM also informed that the railway services have been running smoothly at the spot.

Advertisment

Pawar said, "As of now, 13 people have been declared dead. 10 of them have been identified while the other 3 yet to be identified... Total injured numbers 10, 8 males to 2 females... This incident happened due to the rumour spread from Udhal Kumar and Vijay Kumar, they are injured and are under treatment... Railway services are running smoothly. We have instructed the administration to provide treatment to all the injured at government cost. Our ministers and Collectors are looking into the incident..."

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when passengers of the Pushpak Express stepped outside their coaches due to a suspected fire on the train while the Karnataka Express was passing through the adjacent track, and several people were hit by the moving train.

The Railway Ministry has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1.5 lakh ($1739) each for the kin of the deceased in the Jalgaon train accident.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.