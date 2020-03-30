India not at community transmission level, says Health Ministry

Coronavirus outbreak in India is, technically, still in local transmission stage, and there has been no community transmission so far, the Union Health Ministry clarified on Monday.

99 cases out of the over 1,000 positive coronavirus cases have recovered so far, said Joint Secretary, Health Lav Agarwal.

The Health Ministry urged people to follow dos and don`ts and said early identification of the viral infection is very crucial in fighting the disease.

As many as 1,071 cases have been confirmed for the viral infection with 92 cases coming in the last 24 hours and four deaths.

10 empowered groups have been constituted focusing on medical emergency, hospital management, community mobilisation etc., and emphasised on following social distancing to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

"Most of the positive cases for the coronavirus had a travel history," Agarwal added.

"We should maintain social distancing. Even one person`s carelessness may play a big role in the spreading of the coronavirus," he said.

On the viral video of disinfectant being sprayed on migrant workers, Aggarwal said that some employees took an overzealous step due to ignorance.

Required action has been taken against those employees, he added

Indian Council of Medical Research`s Dr. Raman Gangakhedkar said 38,442 coronavirus test has been done so far and it is still below 30 per cent of its testing capacity.

He added that 47 private labs have conducted 1,334 in three days.

