India nationalism is for benefit of an individual in the larger interest: Experts at WION Global Summit

WION hosted a Global summit in Dubai where a discussion was held on "India and the Emerging World: Nationalism, Multilateralism and Creative Diplomacy".

The panellists in this session were BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav, Former Chief of Army Staff of India General Joginder Jaswant Singh (Retd), Former Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Pradeep Vasant Naik (Retd), Founder & CEO of India Inc. Manoj Ladwa.

During the panel discussion, Ram Madhav said, "Nationalism in history and seen various phases, until the advent of Hitler and Mussolini. Today the word has again started finding its own importance and its own relevance. In the 21st Century, nationalism should be protecting the interest of one's own country. As far as India is concerned, we have looked at Nationalism with a beneficial vision, it is for the benefit of an individual in the larger interest. We believe in Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam," referring to nationalistic politics.

Questioned about Nationalism being compared to fascism General Joginder Jaswant Singh said that Only the Indian Ocean is named after India. This is the sphere of influence of India. India is not just India what you see now, India is Hindustan, Al-Hind by Arabs, French and Chinese also named India. China has a huge land-mass called Tibet.

"Kashmir issue is misunderstood by a lot of people around the world.Kashmir has been with us for the last so many years. There should be no doubt in anybody's mind that Kashmir is not an integral part of India. Whether the world supports it or not it will remain an integral part of India," said Air Chief Marshal Pradeep Vasant Naik.

"India is one of the handfull of countries which pays the UN full and on time. Global so-called leaders around the world failed to do that. India has reflected how they respect Global Institutions. International Institutions will have to reform and they will have to reform quickly," said Manoj Ladwa, Founder & CEO @India Inc.