India met the requirements of Cheetah relocation: Namibia's Deputy PM Ndaitwah

Namibia's Deputy Prime Minister and foreign minister Netumbo Nandi Ndaitwah said that India has met the requirements for Cheetah relocation, something that is tightly controlled by her government. Speaking to WION's diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, an emotional FM Ndaitwah sad, "Indian scientists met all the requirements, that is when the decision is finally taken that we will be able to export those cheetahs", adding, "we are really hopeful that the Indian people take care of those animals, they are very dear to us, you know Namibia is the Cheetah capital".

India and Namibia on Wednesday signed the pact for Cheetah relocation. India is expected to get a dozen of Cheetah from Namibia under the pact, the first pact anywhere in the world for the transcontinental transfer of such large numbers of carnivorous animals. The Cheetah will be brought to India before 15th August on a special flight and will be relocated to MP's Kuno Wildlife Sanctuary.

WION: What do you have to say about the Cheetah relocation pact...

Netumbo Nandi Ndaitwah: First for me it's a very important instrument we have signed, you know biodiversity is one sector which is very important in Namibia our constitution is very clear, which is about sustainable utilisation, about biodiversity, for use for the current and the future generation and we take our wildlife very seriously and when the government of India approached us that they would want to restock their cheetahs, we went through a very long process for scientists exchanging information because according to our laws, we do not allow our wildlife to go to any country if the environment is not the same and they are not able to give the treatment that is required. Now the Indian scientists met all the requirements, that is when the decision is finally taken that we will be able to export those cheetahs and we are really hopeful that the Indian people take care of those animals, they are very dear to us, you know Namibia is the Cheetah capital.



WION: How many cheetahs are being sent to India?

Netumbo Nandi Ndaitwah: They are coming, you may find them at 5 and then 5, otherwise that is how transportation will be done.

WION: You met the Indian environment and foreign minister. What was the conversation like?

Netumbo Nandi Ndaitwah: The talks with the minister of foreign affairs basically are how the governments will be able to facilitate the activities particularly when it comes to saving the people. You know, as governments, we are elected by the people and people are looking for service from us. But the private sector has the capacity to participate in the economy, but then we have to facilitate, and we want the private sector to understand that we have the responsibility to serve the people and they do that particularly when it comes to job creation.

We are grateful that we use our own instruments and own national laws, but we are also part of the international community. For example, Namibia and India, we are members of the UN and currently, we are working on sustainable development goals...goals that will address the real problem of people in areas of health, education, poverty, and zero hunger.

That is another issue we discussed, we have to meet the target of zero hunger, so we produce enough food. What we are experiencing now because of the conflict in Ukraine and Russia is something that we cannot allow to continue and that is why we discussed how Namibia and India can cooperate in the area of food production so that the two countries can be self-sufficient in food.

It is very critical, and it came out very clearly in our discussion. Namibia is known to be dry, but I must tell you that we have developed a dam in the south of the country, fortunately, it's full and we are asking investors to come and make use of that water so that you are able to produce food for our people and also for exports.

WION: Do you see India supporting Africa, in terms of the playout of the Russian Ukraine water on food prices?

Netumbo Nandi Ndaitwah: No, it's not the support on Ukraine Russia conflict but rather how India and Africa...India, and Namibia can strengthen our food production capacity in order to take care of our own people and that is required, what is on the table and for discussion.

You can also have some products which may be food products that India might need and you can have space in Namibia and produce them in Namibia and export them to India, these are the things we are looking at.

WION: Any high-level visit expected?

Netumbo Nandi Ndaitwah: We were supposed to have our joint commission meet, unfortunately, it could not take place last year because of covid but I am expecting as time goes on, we to now agree on the date, it now expected to take place in Namibia, that is the high-level delegation we are expecting, once we agree on the dates.