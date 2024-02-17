India: Masked man guns down 20 stray dogs in Telangana village; investigation underway

In a heart-wrenching incident from India’s Telangana state, an unidentified man allegedly gunned down 20 stray dogs on the streets on Thursday (Feb 15) night. The incident took place in the Ponnakal village of Mahabubnagar district.

The incident came to light when locals found dozens of dogs dead and injured on the streets of the village on Friday morning.

The locals immediately informed the police and the police official said an investigation is underway to identify the culprit.

Accused not identified yet

As per the police, the accused used bullets and not pellets to hit the dogs, based on the preliminary investigation. The post-mortem report is awaited.

The motive behind the crime committed by the accused is not known yet, told police to local media.

Bhoothpur Police Inspector M Ramakrishna told TOI that the crime occurred between 1.30 am and 2.30 am. Some eyewitnesses told the police that the accused arrived in a car and shot the dogs dead at close range.

A case under section 429 (killing or maiming animals) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, besides the Arms Act, has been registered at Addakal Police Station based on a complaint by a panchayat official.

This is a developing story.