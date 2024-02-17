Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium: Temporary structure at Delhi stadium collapses, injuring at least 8
Stage collapses at Delhi's JLN Stadium Photograph:(Twitter)
Story highlights
More than eight people sustained injuries due to the collapse of a makeshift structure near Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
A canopy-like structure near Gate number 2 of Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium collapsed on Saturday (Feb 17), injuring over eight people, as confirmed by the police.
A video captured at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium depicted police officers present at the location.
Delhi | More than 8 people injured after a temporary structure installed near Gate number 2 of Jawaharlal Nehru stadium collapses, say Police. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/AeO7pLQq9I— ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2024
Rescue operations are being carried on by Delhi Police and fire department officials.
(More information to follow)