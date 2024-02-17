Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium: Temporary structure at Delhi stadium collapses, injuring at least 8

A canopy-like structure near Gate number 2 of Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium collapsed on Saturday (Feb 17), injuring over eight people, as confirmed by the police.

A video captured at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium depicted police officers present at the location.

Delhi | More than 8 people injured after a temporary structure installed near Gate number 2 of Jawaharlal Nehru stadium collapses, say Police.

Rescue operations are being carried on by Delhi Police and fire department officials.