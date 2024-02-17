LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium: Temporary structure at Delhi stadium collapses, injuring at least 8

New Delhi, India Edited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Feb 17, 2024, 12:48 PM IST
main img
Stage collapses at Delhi's JLN Stadium Photograph:(Twitter)
Follow Us

Story highlights

More than eight people sustained injuries due to the collapse of a makeshift structure near Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

A canopy-like structure near Gate number 2 of Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium collapsed on Saturday (Feb 17), injuring over eight people, as confirmed by the police.

A video captured at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium depicted police officers present at the location.

×

Rescue operations are being carried on by Delhi Police and fire department officials.

(More information to follow)