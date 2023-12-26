India logs 116 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; number of active cases rises to 4,170

India logged a single-day rise of 116 new COVID-19 cases increasing the number of active cases across the country to 4,170 on Tuesday (Dec 26) morning, according to the data from the Indian ministry of health. Meanwhile, health officials in the Indian state of Karnataka will meet later today to discuss measures to be taken to manage the Covid situation in the state.

COVID-19 update

While India saw a dip in the number of daily COVID-19 cases, on Tuesday morning, the number of active cases has risen, crossing the 4,100 mark.

India logged a single-day rise of 628 new COVID-19 cases on Monday (Dec 25) prior to a dip on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the number of people who have recovered from the disease has increased to 4,44,72,153, according to the health ministry data posted at 8:00 am (local time) on December 26.

Situation in Karnataka

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, on Monday, said that the state government’s cabinet sub-committee will meet on Tuesday to discuss the recommendations made by the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on further measures to be taken to manage the COVID-19 situation.

“As we increase Covid tests, cases will increase. Our TAC has met yesterday and has held discussions, the cabinet sub-committee which is meeting tomorrow will look into their suggestions or recommendations and decide on what further measures need to be taken,” said Rao.

ALSO READ | Active Covid cases in India cross 4,000; fresh infections at 628

He also indicated that there are no restrictions imposed as of now but urged people to be cautious and take precautions. “Nowhere in the country or world there is any restriction, despite JN.1 subvariant prevalent everywhere. There are no such guidelines from the central government or the World Health Organisation,” Rao added.

The state government recently constituted a four-member cabinet sub-committee headed by Rao for COVID-19 management amid an uptick in the number of infections recorded in the state.

Karnataka has logged a single-day rise of 92 COVID-19 cases, on Tuesday taking the number of active cases in the state to 436.

63 JN.1 cases in India

At least 63 cases of JN.1, the new COVID-19 sub-variant, had been reported across the country, as of Sunday with the highest in the Indian state of Goa.

Goa has reported 34 cases of the new Covid subvariant, while nine other cases have been detected in Maharashtra, eight in Karnataka, six in Kerala, four in Tamil Nadu, and two from Telangana, according to the Indian ministry of health.

ALSO READ | Indian Navy set to commission INS Imphal today, seven key facts to note

However, in an update on Monday, the Karnataka Department of Health and Family Welfare Services said it recorded 34 cases of the JN.1 variant, including three deaths, reported news agency PTI.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday (Dec 19) announced that it would step up its classification of the new COVID-19 variant JN.1 to a standalone “variant of interest”.