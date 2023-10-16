India: Light rain showers predicted in Delhi; air quality may improve to ‘moderate’ category, says IMD

Delhi AQI: The overall air quality in the Indian national capital New Delhi is likely to improve to the "moderate" category as weather agencies have predicted light rain showers at some places.

The city's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 233 on Sunday, slightly better than the previous day. The capital's air quality has been poor for the past four days. This season's worst air quality so far was recorded on Saturday (Oct 14) with the average AQI recorded at 257.

The India Meteorological Department officials said that air quality on Sunday improved because of the direction of wind that had changed from northwesterly to easterly, which also brought in some moisture and led to trace rainfall in a few parts of the country.

"On Monday and Tuesday too we can expect light rain and easterly winds. The air quality is expected to be in the moderate range," said an IMD official.

However, places such as the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Anand Vihar recorded 'poor' air quality of 262 at 10 am on Monday (Oct 16), while ITO station recorded moderate air quality with an AQI of 142, Noida stood at 204 and the Indira Gandhi International Airport recorded an AQI of 190

The CPCB categorises an AQI between 0-50 as "good," between 51 and 100 as "satisfactory", between 101 and 200 as "moderate", between 201 and 300 as "poor", between 301 and 400 as "very poor", and over 400 as "severe."

CM Kejriwal's winter plan

Earlier, Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai told ANI that the government is working towards improving the quality levels in Delhi. He said that officials are working as per the "winter action plan" announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last month amid rising concerns over increasing air pollution.

He said, "CM Arvind Kejriwal announced his 15-point winter action plan on seeing the report of rising pollution every winter. Delhi government is working based on that plan. For the hot spots, 13 special teams have been formed. These teams are focusing on the action plan made for the hot spots. As far as stubble burning is concerned, bio decomposers are being used to decompose the stubble."

Chief Minister Kejriwal added that heavy fines will be imposed on those responsible for dust pollution.

According to IMD, Delhi on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 34.6 degrees Celsius, a degree above the normal. In comparison, the minimum temperature was recorded at 21.6 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal.

The maximum temperature on Monday and Tuesday is expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected between 19 and 20 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies)

