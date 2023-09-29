Delhi air pollution: CM Arvind Kejriwal drafts 15-point winter action plan

India's national capital Delhi is bracing for the smog in winters in coming two months, and considering this CM Arvind Kejriwal has come up with a 15 points plan to deal with air pollution. Kejriwal said 13 hotspots have been identified across the city where pollution level is high and an action plan is made for each. Thirteen special teams have been also formed.

Some of the hotspots are Anand Vihar, Wazirabad, Vivek Vihar, Wazirpur, Ashok Vihar, Dwarka, Jahangirpuri, Rohini, Bawana, Narela, and Mundka.

Delhi's winter action plan

Last year bio-decomposer was used to prevent stubble burning in 4400 acres, this year it will be used more widely, the CM said.

Bio-decomposer, developed by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), is a microbial solution that can turn paddy straw into manure in 15-20 days.

"To reduce dust pollution, 591 teams have been formed to monitor construction sites. Sites more than 500 square metres will have to register on the web portal and it will be mandatory for sites more than 5000 square metres to install anti-smog guns," the chief minister added.

Vehicle pollution to be measured

To curb pollution caused by petrol and diesel vehicles, 385 teams have been formed which will operate 530 water sprinkling vehicles and 258 anti-smog guns on the roads in winter.

Pollution related complaints can be made on the Green Delhi app and about 70,000 complaints have been filed already, of which 90 per cent have been dealt with, Kejriwal added. A website has also been created to track the real-time pollution levels.

Ban on firecrackers

At a press conference, CM stressed on the ban on firecrackers in the national capital and said the Delhi government was collaborating with neighbouring states to reduce the levels of pollution.

“An E-waste park has been made in the Holambi Kalan area. It is our appeal to the people coming from nearby states to take steps to stop pollution. Industries in the surrounding areas of Delhi should shift to PNG. Zig-zag technique should be taught in brick kilns to control pollution,” he further said.

Kejriwal also advised industries in neighbouring states to switch to Piped Natural Gas (PNG).