India lifts Covid-19 testing mandate for passengers arriving from six countries

India on Monday lifted Covid-19 restrictions it had placed a month back on travellers coming from six countries - China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Korea, Thailand and Japan. The pre-boarding RT-PCR tests are no longer mandatory for those coming from these countries. The decision follows a decline in Covid-19 cases worldwide.

The Centre also took back the rule to upload the "Air Suvidha" form for passengers arriving through or via the six countries. The new guidelines came into effect from 11 am Monday (Feb 13).

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to civil aviation secretary Rajiv Bansal, mentioning that the pre-departure Covid-19 testing mandate and self-health declaration on "Air Suvidha" for international arrivals from six countries was being changed.

However, random Covid-19 testing of two per cent of all travellers arriving in India will continue, irrespective of the country the passengers are coming from. The random tests, that were stopped in November, were brought back again from December 24 because of the Covid situation in China and neighbouring countries.

According to the World Health Organization, there has been a dip of 89 per cent in new infections in the last 28 days as compared to the numbers registered in the previous 28 days.

Chief epidemiologist at the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Wu Zunyou, has said that the chances of the country battling a fresh wave of Covid-19 infections on a large scale in the near future are very less.

(With inputs from agencies)

