India: Karnataka assembly passes bill mandating 60% Kannada on signboards

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly recently approved a bill mandating the prominent use of Kannada on signboards across the state. This measure, introduced during the ongoing budget session, received overwhelming support and is poised to transform language usage in various sectors.

Under the new legislation, named the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development (Amendment) Bill, 2024, businesses failing to comply face license cancellations. Kannada and culture minister Shivaraj Tangadagi emphasised the government's commitment to enforcing compliance through stringent rules.

What are the key provisions of the bill?

According to the bill stipulations, Kannada must occupy 60 per cent of the space on name boards, particularly in commercial, industrial, and healthcare establishments.

The legislation also outlines the formation of a State Level Committee to oversee implementation, with the director of the Directorate of Kannada and Culture and the secretary of the Kannada Development Authority playing pivotal roles.

To ensure adherence, the government plans to introduce fines for violations and establish task forces and enforcement wings in each district. Additionally, committees in Bengaluru's municipal zones will address complaints, supported by a dedicated app called 'Kangavalu'.

The decision to introduce this bill stemmed from widespread protests by pro-Kannada groups, following incidents of non-compliance by businesses, particularly in Bengaluru. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's advice to present the ordinance as a bill underscored the legislative route for its approval.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has initiated measures to enforce the 60 per cent Kannada rule, issuing thousands of notices to non-compliant businesses. The assembly's discussions highlighted the importance of imposing fines for violations to ensure effective enforcement.