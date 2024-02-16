Octogenarian, forced to walk due to lack of wheelchairs at Mumbai airport, suffers heart attack, dies

An 80-year-old man was not provided with a wheelchair at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Monday (Feb 12) after which he suffered a heart attack and collapsed.



The octogenarian had arrived from New York on an Air India flight and the couple had already requested for a wheelchair.



The lack of the availability of a wheelchair forced the octogenarian to walk around 1.5 km from the plane to the immigration counter, during which he collapsed.

The wheelchairs were pre-booked by the couple, however, only the wife received one, as per a report by The Times Of India. The husband was walking alongside his wife and by the time they reached the immigration counter, the man collapsed because of a heart attack.

Wheelchair shortage took man's life?

A report published in the The Times Of India, quoting unnamed sources, said, “Due to a shortage, only one wheelchair assistant showed up for the couple. The wife sat in the wheelchair, while the husband decided to follow her and walked alongside. He must have walked about 1.5 km to reach the immigration area where he suddenly collapsed due to a heart attack. He was taken to the Mumbai airport medical facility and from there rushed to Nanavati hospital.”



The deceased, who was identified as an Indian-origin US passport holder, had travelled from New York to Mumbai in economy class on Air India flight AI-116.



According to an airport source, quoted in TOI, “There were 32 wheelchair passengers on this flight, but only 15 wheelchairs with accompanying staff on ground waiting on ground to help them.”



Meanwhile, an Air India spokesperson said, “Due to heavy demand for wheelchairs, we had requested the passenger to wait till he was also provided with wheelchair assistance but he opted to walk along with his spouse.”

Speaking to The Times Of India, a ground staff said, “We've often found that aged couples aren't comfortable parting with the spouse and travelling alone from the aircraft to the airport terminal. Those with mobility issues, hearing problems prefer to stay with each other when moving from the aircraft through the terminal building.”



The flight was scheduled to land in Mumbai at 11:30 am (local time) but there was a and it landed at 2:10 pm (local time).