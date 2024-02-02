India: Champai Soren to take oath as Jharkhand chief minister

Amid the ensuing political turmoil that has gripped the Indian state of Jharkhand, a seasoned leader of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Champai Soren, is expected to be sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Jharkhand on Friday (Feb 2).

This comes after the political drama unfolded in the state in the wake of the arrest of Hemant Soren, who resigned from the CM post amid raids by law enforcement authorities linking him to an alleged money laundering case.

There has been a stalemate in the state as the CM seat has remained vacant for over a day now post-Soren's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate. There was some development seen on Thursday (Feb 1) when the 67-year-old state transport minister Champai Soren received an invitation from Governor CP Radhakrishnan.

Addressing the concerns about their slim majority, Champai Soren affirmed, "We have submitted the report with 43 MLAs in our support. We expect the number will reach 46-47... so there is no problem. Our 'gathbandhan' (alliance) is very strong."

JMM appealed for prompt action in light of the political uncertainty the state is facing as corridors of power remain empty for over 24 hours. In a letter to the Governor, Soren had reportedly written, "There is no government (in the state) for 18 hours. There is a situation of confusion. Being the constitutional head, we expect you will soon take steps for the formation of a popular government."

A total of 43 lawmakers with the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal alliance were mobilised into buses and were transported to Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport. However, the plans of boarding chartered planes for Telangana, led by a Congress-run state government, were shattered because of bad weather conditions.

Late-night scenes at the airport depicted thick fog, causing the planes to return to the terminal. Following that, the MLAs took a taxi ride and got back to the Circuit House in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Soon after this chaos, Champai Soren reportedly received a call from the governor.

Expressing concerns, Rajesh Thakur, the Congress' Jharkhand chief, said, "We are going to the airport... you know what kind of people they (the BJP) are... they can do anything at any time. A total of 43 MLAs are going..."