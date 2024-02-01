US approves sale of 31 MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft to India

The United States Department of State has approved sale of 31 MQ-9B Remotely Piloted Aircraft to India, announced US Defense Security Co-operation Agency (DSCA). In an official statement on its website, DCSA has said that it is going to be USD 3.99 billion deal. The agency said that it has delivered certification and has also notified US Congress on Wednesday (Feb 1).

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to strengthen the U.S.-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defence partner which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia region," said DCSA.

The agency further said that the sale is going to India's capability to tackle threats by carrying out "unmanned surveillance and reconnaissance patrols" in sea lanes. To address possible concerns surrounding whether US would be arming India, the agency has clearly shared that provision of the remotely piloted aircraft will 'not alter the basic military balance in the region.'

The principal contractor for this deal is going to be General Atomics Aeronautical Systems.

"Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to India. There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defence readiness as a result of this proposed sale," says the statement further.

India has been proactive in protection of sea lanes in Indian Ocean Region. The security situation in this maritime environment has again hit headlines in the wake of attacks on Red Sea shipping by Yemen-based Houthi rebels. Recently an Indian warship rushed to help a cargo ship which was hit by a Houthi missile.

Even before the Houthi issue erupted, Indian Navy has been protecting cargo ships from Somali pirates and other threats in the international waters.

Addition of MQ-9B Remotely Piloted Aircraft in the Indian arsenal is bound to improve its capacity as a net-security provider.