'India is committed to combating piracy': PM Modi responds after Bulgarian president praises Indian Navy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday (Mar 19) said India is committed to protecting freedom of navigation and combating piracy and terrorism in the Indian Ocean region after Bulgarian President Rumen Radev thanked him for the Indian Navy’s rescue operation of the hijacked vessel MV Ruen.

“We are happy that 7 Bulgarian nationals are safe and will be returning home soon,” said the Indian PM, in a post on X. He added, “India is committed to protecting freedom of navigation and combating piracy and terrorism in the Indian Ocean region.”

The response came a day after the Bulgarian president expressed his gratitude to the Indian PM for the Indian Navy's "brave action" in rescuing the hijacked ship MV Ruen and its crew which included seven citizens of the Balkan nation.

"My sincere gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for the brave action of Indian Navy rescuing the hijacked Bulgarian ship 'Ruen' and its crew, including 7 Bulgarian citizens," said President Radev, on Monday (Mar 18), on X.

Over the weekend, the Indian Navy successfully intercepted and prevented Somali pirates from using the hijacked Malta-flagged cargo ship MV Ruen and prevented it from being used for acts of piracy on the high seas.

The vessel, ex-MV Ruen, which had been hijacked by Somali pirates on December 14, 2023, was intercepted by an Indian Navy warship, on Friday (Mar 15).

The operations conducted by the Indian Navy, which lasted for 40 hours, led 35 pirates to surrender and ensured the safe evacuation of 17 crew members who were from Bulgaria, Angola, and Myanmar.

INS Kolkata spearheaded the operation around 2,600 kilometres away from the Indian coast in adherence to international law. The primary objective was to rescue the vessel and civilians who were being held against their will by the pirates.

The operation also involved the Indian Navy’s Marine Commandos (MARCOS), who were swiftly deployed to secure the vessel and counter the piracy threat.

On Saturday, the Indian Air Force’s C-17 aircraft also conducted a precise airdrop of two boats alongside MARCOS personnel in the Arabian Sea to support the anti-piracy operation.

The Indian Navy in a statement said it is “committed to maritime security and safety of seafarers in the region”.