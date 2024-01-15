India: IAS officer shares image of new species of butterfly discovered in Western Ghats

An Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer has shared an image of a new species of butterfly discovered in the Western Ghats. In a post on X, IAS officer Supriya Sahu said on Saturday (Jan 13) that researchers in Tamil Nadu's Sriviliputhur Tiger Reserve in Megamalai discovered a new species of butterfly called "Cigaritis meghamalaiensis." The butterfly is blue.

"Dr Kalesh Sadasivam, Thiru Ramasamy Kamaya and Dr C.P. Rajkumar led the effort from Vanam, an NGO based in Theni," Sahu said. She added that it was 33 years ago that a new species of butterfly had been discovered in the Western Ghats.

"With this discovery, the total number of butterflies in the Western Ghats will rise to 337 species, including 40 Western Ghats endemics," the IAS officer further said.