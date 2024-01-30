India: Husband 'kills' SDM wife in MP district; stuffed clothes in washing machine to hide evidence

In a shocking case from India’s Madhya Pradesh state, a high-profile government officer was allegedly killed by her husband in her home over an unknown issue. The incident took place in the Dindori district of the state.

The sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Nisha Napit Sharma was brought to the hospital by her husband, Manish Sharma, on the pretext of his wife being ill due to fasting. When SDM’s body arrived at the hospital, she was already dead.

The post-mortem further revealed that Nisha died four to five hours before she was taken to the hospital, this raised suspicion, which led to the unravelling of a true story.

Police found clothes stuffed in the washing machine at SDM’s house

Initially, when Manish arrived at the hospital with Nisha’s body, it was registered as a natural death. The post-mortem reports prompted the police to investigate the matter and went to Nisha’s government residence.

The special team to investigate the matter, found a bed sheet, pillow and Nisha’s clothes stuffed inside a washing machine. The police deduced that it looked like Manish tried to wash away the clothes in an attempt to tamper with the evidence.

Manish told the police that Nisha was fasting on Sunday, the day she was allegedly murdered, and he took her to the hospital when she saw her nose bleed after consuming a fruit.

But after seeing the SDM's body turning blue, the police suspected it was a murder case.

“After our suspicion, the doctor told us that SDM was brought to the hospital four to five hours after her death. Police immediately sealed the house and the FSL (forensic science laboratory) team collected the evidence. Manish Sharma had cleaned the clothes and pillow covers after the death of the SDM,” Akhil Patel, superintendent of police (SP), said.

The police arrested Manish on charges of murdering his wife on account of a complaint from SDM’s sister. He had reportedly confessed to having suffocated his wife to death by using a pillow.

Though the exact cause of the alleged murder is unknown, as per one report in TOI, the couple’s family told the police that Manish used to fight with Nisha over not naming him her nominee in the service record, insurance policies and bank accounts.