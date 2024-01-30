TRIGGER WARNING | Teenage boy kills friend for forcing to perform 'unnatural sex'

Trigger warning: Some readers may find details of this report disturbing. Discretion is advised.

A teenage boy killed his friend in the national capital after he was allegedly forced by the latter to perform unnatural sex, said Delhi police.

Speaking to news agency ANI, DCP North Manoj Kumar Meena on Monday said, "On January 19, a PCR call was received at Kashmere Gate police station. The caller stated that a body was lying in an isolated place in DDA Park, Mori Gate, and his face was crushed. The police found that an unknown body was lying unconscious in an isolated place in DDA Park, Mori Gate, Delhi, with blood on his mouth and a cut mark above his eye and blood was scattered around the body."

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team and the crime team of North District were invited on the spot of the crime scene to inspect the place.

"After spot inspection, body was shifted to the hospital, where he was declared 'brought dead' by the doctor. Thereafter, the body was shifted and preserved at Mortuary 'Subzi Mandi'. Accordingly, a case u/s 302 IPC was registered at PS Kashmere Gate, and the investigation was taken up to trace the culprit," said DCP Meena.

In the investigation, more than 50 CCTV cameras, which were installed near Khoya Mandi, Mori Gate of Kashmere Gate PS, were analysed by the team but no clue was found.

The officials deployed local intelligence to identify the victim, and an inquiry was conducted with more than 100 people.

The police identified the victim as Pramod Kumar Shukla, who is a resident of Village Rudurpura, District Jalon, Uttar Pradesh.

It was reported that he was working at Khoya Mandi in the shop of Rakesh Tomar and was living in Rain Basera, which is located at Mori Gate near Khoya Mandi, said DCP Meena.

Accused confesses killing friend, escaping arrest

The accused Rajesh Kumar, during the interrogation, confessed that the victim Pramod Kumar Shukla was his friend and he used to pressurise him to perform unnatural sex with him which forced him to take his friend's life.

The DCP said that he along with the victim was drinking beer on January 17 at an isolated place in DDA Park, behind Khoya Mandi.

He added that the victim started pressurising the accused to have unnatural sex with him after which a fight broke out between him and Pramod Kumar Shukla and he was murdered.

After killing him, the accused took out ₹ 18,500 ($222) and his keypad mobile from his pocket and also sold out the mobile phone of the victim for ₹ 400 ($4.81) at Old Delhi Railway Station. The boy then went to Amritsar, Punjab, via train to escape the arrest.